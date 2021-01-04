Stefanik will reject Electoral College results, Katko will certify

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she will reject the presidential results of the Electoral College, when Congress meets on Wednesday to count the votes. In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, Stefanik said she plans to object to certain contested electors because of serious questions she has with respect to the presidential election.

“Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik joins a list of more than 100 House Republicans and 12 Republican senators that are challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

In contrast, central New York Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) said Congress must certify the election results. In a statement, Katko said he supported President Trump’s reelection, but, “there has been no demonstration of widespread fraud that would warrant overturning the election results.”

“Arguments were presented in dozens of court actions across this great land, including the United States Supreme Court, and the burden of proof was never met,” Katko said.

President Trump’s voter fraud claims have been disputed by state officials, who have certified their results as fair and valid. Nearly all of the president's and his allies’ lawsuits have been dismissed or dropped. The effort by Republicans in Congress to overturn the presidential election results is expected to fail.

