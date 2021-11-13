State mass vaccination sites now administering vaccines to 5-11 year olds

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 10 of New York state's mass vaccination sites will now be administering COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible 5 to 11 year-olds.

That includes the state vaccination site at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at 161 Chestnut Street downtown.

Hochul said on Saturday that following the CDC's recommendation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, New York State's Clinical Advisory Task Force endorsed the CDC recommendation and the state issued guidance to providers. She said that since that time, more than 50,000 New York children in this age group have received the first dose of the vaccine.

"Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible," Hochul said. "Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I'm directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers."

Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites here.

Monroe County also has information about COVID-19 vaccinations for children and other age groups here.