State comptroller to challenge Amazon on racial diversity

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is using the strength of the state’s pension fund to push for racial justice at a major American company, Amazon, at a shareholders meeting later today.

WXXI’s Karen DeWitt talked to DiNapoli, who reported a record return of 33.55% on pension fund investments, a result of the past year’s booming stock market.

The comptroller also said he had not changed his mind on his call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign from office in the face of several scandals, including allegations of sexual harassment.