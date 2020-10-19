St. John Fisher reports more COVID-19 positive cases

St. John Fisher College is now reporting 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The news comes after college officials last Saturday said they were raising their COVID-19 operational level to level 2, which means that while cases remain low, indicators show potential for increase in the transmission of the virus.

On Saturday, Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said there were 10 new positive coronavirus cases at Fisher, and that the health department was working with the college to contain the spread.

A statement released to the campus community on Monday afternoon said that over the weekend, St. John Fisher continued to see a steady increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Officials say they found a cluster of cases in the Dorsey Hall resident student population. Two-thirds of students living there tested positive.

The statement from the college says that through wastewater and saliva surveillance, as well as contact tracing, Fisher has quarantined or isolated a large number of Dorsey residents off-campus.

The college also says it is seeing an increase in the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in wastewater in all of the residential areas on the Fisher campus, and they are continuing saliva surveillance in those areas.

St. John Fisher says it is meeting daily with the Monroe County Department of Public Health to monitor all of the campus indicators.