St. John Fisher receives $1.6 million gift from Vic Salerno

St. John Fisher College has announced a $1.6 million gift from alumnus and former chair of the college's Board of Trustees, Victor Salerno.

Salerno is the Vice Chairman and CEO of O’Connell Electric. The gift is in support of the Victor E. Salerno, Sr. scholarship.

Salerno established the scholarship in 2016 in honor of his late father who died in 2015 at the age of 99. Salerno, Sr. was a U.S. Army WW II veteran and had a long career in management.

Salerno previously made a gift of $2 million in 2011 to establish the Victor E. Salerno Center for American Enterprise, home to the School of Business and it is the largest gift ever made to Fisher by one of its graduates.

The Salerno Endowed Fund will support full-time undergraduate Fisher students studying across all disciplines.