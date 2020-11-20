Spencerport lift bridge to reopen after major renovations

State officials say the lift bridge in Spencerport will reopen late on Friday afternoon or early evening. That’s after a major renovation project that went on for the last 16 months.

The bridge carries traffic over the Erie Canal on Route 259, and a spokesman for the NYS Transportation Department, Jordan Guerrein, said that with this project, the bridge will now be all set for a number of years.

“We are not going to have to have a significant closure like this again, we expect, for the next 20 to 30 years. Because these have been significant repairs to the flooring system, to the electrical work on the bridges, some of the mechanical pieces that help lift the bridges are being replaced, so this is really a full tilt makeover here,” Guerrein said.

NY Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton said that, “Lift bridges are iconic structures over the Erie canal in Western New York that connect canalside communities over the historic waterway,” and Spencerport Mayor Gary Penders said because of the bridge project, the village was able to complete sidewalk replacements by the south side of the bridge without having to disrupt that area later to accomplish that.

The bridge work in Spencerport is part of the same $16 million project that also involves renovating the lift bridge in Fairport. That work is still going on, and that bridge could reopen as soon as next February.

Both bridges are more than a century old.