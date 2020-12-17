Spectrum says it will double internet speeds in Rochester & several other markets

Spectrum says it has doubled the starting download speed of its internet product from 100 to 200 Mbps in 17 markets across the U.S.

That includes Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Buffalo and Elmira in New York state.

Spectrum says the faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum internet customers and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with new internet packages in those markets during the first quarter of 2021.

Spectrum says that a small percentage of current internet customers will need a new modem, which is available at no additional charge, to receive the faster speeds.

The company also says there will not be a price change for the higher speeds as they are rolled out to existing customers.