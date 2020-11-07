Some people in Seneca Falls feel a special connection to the Harris-Biden win

Learning on Saturday that Joe Biden is President-elect and Kamala Harris Vice President-elect is exciting to people associated with the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.

WEOS Reporter Greg Cotterill caught up with three Pennsylvania residents, Brook McDermott, Debra Condon and Jeff Hamilton, who have been planning for some time to celebrate what they hoped would be the election of the Biden-Harris ticket.

Condon said that they started planning the trip to the Finger Lakes last month.

“We wanted to be someplace beautiful in a blue state so we went to Skaneateles and rented a place on the lake and we hunkered down and we hoped that by the time we left that we would know the news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would be our President and Vice President of the United Statesand we cannot believe that it worked out the way it did, it’s unbelievable,” Condon said.

Kate Bennett is President of the Board of Trustees of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.

She is particularly focused on Kamala Harris’ election as Vice President noting that, “She’s a woman of diverse background, it’s a first, a woman is finally Vice President-elect, there’s so much history being made today, we have far to go as women, we are behind other nations who have already made women their top leaders, yet this is proof we are making progress.” Bennett also thinks it is likely someone will nominate Harris to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Also, the organizers of the annual Seneca Falls Women’s March, which has been held the last several years in January, say that they are now planning a march in celebration of the Biden-Harris win to coincide with their 100th day in office. This year is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which helped secure women's right to vote and the 200th birthday of suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony (who is buried in Rochester's Mt. Hope Cemetery).