Some COVID-19 testing sites closed on Tuesday due to storm

Due to the forecasted snowstorm on Tuesday, Feb. 16, COVID-19 testing sites scheduled at Temple B’rith Kodesh from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. and Wilson Foundation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. are canceled.

Residents with a scheduled appointment at either of these locations can go to the following locations without an appointment. Brighton will remain strictly by appointment only.

Wednesday: Jefferson High School, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Gates Memorial Park, 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.



Thursday: Brighton Temple B’rith Kodesh, 1:30 - 3:30pm Irondequoit DPW, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.



Saturday: East High School, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



Monroe County residents who wish to be tested may make an appointment through the county portal at www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid-19-testing. Appointments open each Friday at noon for slots the following week. Walk-ins are accepted at all locations except Brighton. A parent or guardian must accompany children under the age of 18.