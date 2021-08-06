Soares confirms police report has been filed in Cuomo groping case

Albany County District Attorney David Soares is confirming a New York Post report that says an unidentified staffer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed a police report with the Albany County Sheriff.

The tabloid reports the former assistant, who accuses Cuomo of groping her at the Executive Mansion last year, filed the report with Sheriff Craig Apple’s office on Thursday.

The staffer was identified as “Executive Assistant No. 1” in the bombshell report on sexual harassment claims against Cuomo released by attorney general Tish James on Tuesday.

Speaking on WAMC’s "Roundtable" program Friday morning, Soares said, “There is an official report that is now filed with law enforcement,” adding, “I believe the sheriff is doing what the sheriff is supposed to do. He’s supposed to take the report.”

Soares then adds, "There is an official report that is now filed with law enforcement."



"I believe the sheriff is doing what the sheriff is supposed to do. He's supposed to take the report." https://t.co/C4ZqZouqrH — Ian Pickus (@IanPickus) August 6, 2021

Soares is one of at least four local prosecutors looking into potential criminal charges against the governor. While James concluded Cuomo violated state and federal law by harassing 11 women, she did not recommend criminal charges herself.

Cuomo denies the claims.