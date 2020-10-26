Singletary will not comply with Prude subpoena, hundreds of thousands of documents collected in case

Former Rochester Police Department chief La’Ron Singletary has opted not to comply with a subpoena from City Council’s investigation of the Daniel Prude case.

Former Rochester Police Department chief La’Ron Singletary has opted not to comply with a subpoena from City Council’s investigation of the Daniel Prude case. WXXI’s James Brown has details.

An update from independent investigator Andrew Celli on Monday said Singletary received his subpoena on October 5th and responded through his lawyer. No word yet on what if any consequences could occur from not complying. City Council Chief of Staff Robert Scanlon said they will not comment on an active investigation.

Singletary was fired in September amid allegations of coverup in the Daniel Prude case. Body camera footage released last month Prude suffocating in Police custody March.

Celli said the mayor's office, city law office, city council and Rochester Police Department provided hundreds of thousands of documents for Celli’s team to sort through. Because of the volume of documents, Celli said that previously scheduled depositions will be postponed until later next month.

Mayor Lovely Warren, Councilmember Mary Lupien, and city corporation council Tim Curtain are among those who were scheduled to appear over the next few weeks.

And more documents are on the way, Special Counsel for the City, Carrie Cohen is working with Celli to obtain documents that are in the personal possession of individual city officials and employees, including records from privately owned cell phones.