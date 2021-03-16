Senate Leader still calling for Cuomo to resign, but says  budget will go forward

The leader of the State Senate , Andrea Stewart-Cousins says he’s determined to steer the senate through budget negotiations with Governor Andrew Cuomo, even though the governor has ignored her calls for him to resign over a sexual harassment scandal.

The Senate Leader, along with most of the majority party Democrats in the chamber, have called for Cuomo to leave, after multiple women have alleged he sexually harassed them or behaved inappropriately. Stewart-Cousins says nevertheless, the state budget, which includes plans to help New Yorkers get through COVID-19 and improve the pandemic ravaged economy , has to be finished by the March 31 deadline. She says she will need to work with the governor’s office to do it.

“I’ve made my opinions clear, I think the governor should resign but I also understand that it is important that we do our job and that will always be my focus,” Stewart-Cousins said.

The Senate Leader hinted that the legislature may have more power to get its own proposals enacted this year, including a two house agreement on a $7 billion dollar package of tax increase for the wealthy and corporations, which is not in the governor’s plan.