Schumer: Rochester area to gain 375+ workers with new 'gigafactory' operation

The Rochester area is set to gain more than 375 new jobs in the clean energy market with plans for a new hydrogen fuel cell ‘gigafactory.’

'Gigafactory' is a term that refers to equipment used to produce batteries with gigawatt-hours of storage capacity.

That’s according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who says that the Albany-area energy company, Plug Power, plans to bring the new plant to Rochester by mid-2021.

Schumer (NY-D), says that he made the case for the company to bring the plant here after he spoke with Plug Power’s CEO Andy Marsh last month. Schumer says that he talked about the Rochester region’s workforce along with a package being offered by New York state. Details of any incentives or more specifics of the facility have not been made available yet.

On its social media sites, Plug Power would only say that, “The location for the Plug Power state-of-the-art Gigafactory has been selected! More details to come in the New Year.”

The company already has operations at Eastman Business Park. The company announced in February 2019 that it would be expanding there and adding more than 80 jobs. At that time, Marsh told WXXI News that even after General Motors pulled its fuel cell research facility of Honeoye Falls several years ago, they left behind people very knowledgeable about that technology.