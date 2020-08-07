Schools in New York will reopen in the fall, Cuomo says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday formally gave schools the green light to reopen, saying the coronavirus infection rate was low enough in New York for students to return to class in the coming weeks.

But students and staff will have a very different experience at schools this year, with new precautions in place to prevent the disease from spreading.

"By our infection rates, all school districts can open everywhere in the state,” Cuomo said. “Every region is below the threshold we established."

Schools districts around the state have all sent plans to Cuomo’s office in recent weeks on how to safely reopen next month. Those plans have largely varied by district based on their capacity and the resources available to them.

Guidelines were released in July by the state Education Department to guide districts on reopening, setting a minimum standard for schools to follow for reopening.

Students and staff will all be required to wear masks or face coverings, for example. They’ll also have to maintain an appropriate social distance from others as much as possible, meaning schools will have to reduce the number of students in each classroom.

In other instances, districts will have to utilize other space to serve students without cutting class sizes. Some districts have discussed using the school’s larger facilities — like gymnasiums and cafeterias — as learning areas to maintain distance while preserving class sizes.

Specific plans will vary by district, but some schools may choose to stagger students each week to reduce density. That means some students may be asked to learn from home for part of the week, and attend in-person learning other days.

Students won’t be tested for the coronavirus before heading back to class, but staff will be trained to recognize symptoms of the disease. If someone shows signs of the virus, they’ll be placed in isolation until they leave the building and can secure a test.

Schools have expressed concern over reopening without additional funding from the state, given the expense of some of the new guidelines.

The New York State School Boards Association surveyed school board members from around the state last month and found that, while there’s a desire to get back to in-person learning, balancing that with the new requirements will be difficult.

“Board members also are cautious about the potential health and safety consequences for students and staff, and they are very concerned that insufficient resources will undermine prospects for getting this right,” said Robert Schneider, the group’s executive director.

That comes at a time when the state is considering significant funding cuts to school districts because of the coronavirus. New York is facing a $30 billion budget deficit over the next two years because of lost revenue, and has spent $5 billion in its response to the disease.

Cuomo has called for billions of dollars in relief from the federal government, but Congress has reached a stalemate on the latest stimulus bill.

Republicans, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, have largely rejected calls from Democrats for aid to state governments in the wake of the coronavirus. The U.S. House, controlled by Democrats, has already passed legislation to deliver that funding.

Federal lawmakers were expected to leave Washington for the month on Friday. Without an agreement on the stimulus, they’re not scheduled to return until next month.