RPD shoots, kills man who they say threatened officers with large knife

Rochester Police say a man is dead, shot by police, after threatening officers with a knife near the Open Door Mission early Wednesday morning.

Captain Mark Mura says it began with a call just before 3:00 a.m. from people at the Mission, talking about a man who had grabbed a large knife from inside the Open Door Mission and then left the building. Police do not think the man was staying at the Mission.

He says when police arrived about 5 minutes later, they located the man outside, who Mura says was cutting himself with the knife, and then said he wanted to kill police.

Mura says officers went to ask for a Taser, and at around the same time, he says the man with the knife moved toward police. Mura says an officer fired at least one shot at the man, who was hit by the gunfire.

That man, who has not been identified yet, was brought to the hospital where he died about an hour later.

Mura was asked if anyone from the county’s FIT (Forensic Intervention Team) was called, but he says the whole thing happened within about 5 minutes.

Police are still looking for any possible witnesses to the incident. That area on West Main Street near the Open Door Mission may be closed to traffic for several hours due to the investigation