RPD releases new policies on chokeholds and 'duty to intervene'

Rochester Police have announced some policy changes as the department continues to look at overall reforms and changes, partly in preparation for a state-required plan to reimagine public safety, which is due for all municipalities by April 1.

On Monday, RPD released policy updates in two areas, including “Duty to Intervene” and the use of chokeholds. (the complete documents are below:)

For Duty to Intervene, the changes include:

All members have duty to intervene to prevent or stop any unreasonable use of force or other misconduct

Members failing to intervene can result in discipline or remedial measures

Any intervention must be reported to a supervisor as soon as practical

Supervisors must address the behavior

On chokeholds, they will be banned:

Police Officers are prohibited from using chokeholds except in extreme circumstances where deadly physical force is authorized.

The policy includes information regarding the new NYS Penal Law – Aggravated Strangulation

Next week, the Rochester Police Department plans on release a new mental hygiene detention policy and De-escalation policy. The department says that in the coming weeks, they will release new policies on Use of Force and Juvenile Detention.

