RPD releases more details about the man shot and killed by police this week

Rochester Police have released more information about the man who was shot and killed by an officer early Wednesday morning after he threatened officers with a knife near the Open Door Mission.

He has been identified as 29 year old Tyshon Jones, who police say is a resident of Gates. He lives there with his mother.

Police are now releasing a timeline of events that ended with Jones being shot near the Open Door Mission early Wednesday morning after he apparently grabbed some knives from the shelter and then left the building.

They say that on Tuesday, Jones had been at a store in Gates where another person bought some food for him. Police say Jones ended up following that individual to his residence, and Gates Police were contacted out of concern that Jones was walking around without shoes. He told police he was homeless, and he allowed officers to take him to a shelter. They also got him a pair of shoes.

Jones remained at the shelter for several hours until about 11:30 pm on Tuesday and then he left, and authorities say for the next three hours he was wandering around the area. RPD got a call at about 2:20 am after they say Jones entered through some locked doors at a residential building on E. Broad Street, but he left, and then ultimately got to the Open Door Mission just before 3:00 a.m.

Police have previously said (and released body-worn camera video) that they tried to keep backing up as Jones came toward them, but an officer eventually fired several shots as Jones got closer with the knife. He died at the hospital about an hour later.

The incident this week sparked controversy again over how mental health situations are handled by police and the city, and whether non-lethal force could have been used.