RPD officer shot and injured but in stable condition

Rochester Police say one of their officers was shot and injured Tuesday morning. Officials say he is in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital and was sitting up and speaking with doctors.

Capt. Mark Mura says the shooting happened just before 8:00 a.m. on the city's west side, in the 300 block of Hague St. The officer was responding to a report of a man with a gun trying to get into a house.

Mura says the officer, who has not been identified yet, was struck at least one time in the upper body. A fellow officer took the injured officer to the hospital.

Mura says multiple shots were fired. He did not immediately have info on whether the officer fired his gun.

The officer is said to be a 15-year RPD veteran. Mura said that police were questioning a few people, but there’s no word yet of any suspects being charged.

The area around Hague and Jay Streets is expected to be closed to traffic for much of Tuesday.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren issued this statement:

“I am grateful that the officer is doing well and with his family. Please keep them in your prayers. The news today reminds us of the risks our men and women of the Rochester Police Department face every day. I am thankful for their service which keeps us safe and allows us to enjoy this holiday season. God bless them and our City.”