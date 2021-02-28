RPD officer fires gun in stolen car incident; no one hit by the gunfire

Rochester Police say one of their officers fired his gun after an incident involving a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday when RPD says that two officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle at 780 Dewey Avenue.

Officials say that during the traffic stop, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and struck the officer’s vehicle while the officers were standing in the open doorjamb of the car. Authorities say that one officer fired at least one round from his gun, hitting the suspect’s car.

They say that the suspect then tried to drive away but hit a metal railing and he was taken into custody. He complained of minor leg pain but medical attention by the ambulance crew at the scene.

Authorities say that the suspect was not hit by the officer’s gunfire and is being interviewed by investigators. The two officers were not injured.