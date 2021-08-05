RPD Officer Denny Wright honored after serious injuries suffered when responding to a call in 2019

A Rochester Police Officer who was seriously injured nearly two years ago while responding to a domestic incident, received top honors Thursday at the Public Safety Building.

Dozens of officers, family and friends gathered to honor Officer Denny Wright, who received the police department’s Medal of Valor and Purple Heart because of what happened in October 2019 on Peck Street.

Wright was responding to a call about family trouble, and 28-year-old Keith Williams is accused of stabbing the officer multiple times.

Wright is blind now, and said if he could, he would be willing to go back to the house where this all happened to see if he could get a better result.

But at this point, he is just glad to be alive and to still be able to enjoy his family.

“In the front of this building, there is a memorial next to the flagpole. It contains names of officers who died in the line of duty. Because of these people here, these officers and civilians and the hospital, my name is not on that stone," Wright said.

Interim Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan presented the awards to Wright, along with recognition for other officers who were at the scene and civilians in the neighborhoods who came to the officer’s aid as well.

Herriott Sullivan talked about the emotion she and other officers associate with that incident. “I can’t even talk about it without crying every time, quite frankly, not just for Denny’s courage, and the way he fought to live, but also for the officers who, once they got there, did what they could to help.”

Here is video by WXXI News photojournalist Max Schulte of Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright as he walked out of Golisano Neurology Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital in Greece in October 2019.