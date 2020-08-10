RPD makes arrest in hate crime investigation.

Rochester Police have made an arrest in connection with a recent hate crime investigation.

On Monday, police said that they have charged 24 year old Rashad Turner of the city with assault in the second degree, as a hate crime.

The incident happened on July 31 in the 100 block of Denver Street. RPD officers meet with the victim, a 30 year old transgender male, who told police he was harassed based upon his sexual orientation and that at least one suspect punched him twice, leaving him unconious.

The victim was treated at Rochester General for head and facial injuries and required surgery.

After the reported attack, Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the New York state police hate crime task force to also investigate.

Rochester City Council president Loretta Scott requested District Attorney Sandra Doorley work with RPD to ensure the incident is investigated and prosecuted as a hate crime. Doorley had said earlier that her office intends to, and that charges will be decided based on the evidence collected.

RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary had said earlier that “The Rochester Police Department has no tolerance for any crime committed against a citizen of this community, let alone a crime that is committed because of an individual’s identity.”

And Cuomo has said that in New York there is no place for individuals to fear for their safety based on who they are, who they love, or how they look.