RPD investigates double murder that happened early Sunday morning

Rochester Police say two people were shot and killed on State Street in the city early Sunday morning.

They responded at about 1:15 a.m. to 429 State Street for a disturbance. As officers were responding they were told that a shooting may have happened at that location, and when they got there they found an individual who suffered a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

As police were investigating they were told about three other victims who were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. In total, there were four shooting victims and two of them were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still trying to identify the victims and anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department (911), email the Major Crimes Unit at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.