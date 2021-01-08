Rochester's St. Patrick's Day parade canceled for 2nd year

For the 2nd year in a row, the Tops Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade will not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade committee posted a statement saying that an in-person, traditional parade is not feasible in 2021. The Rochester event is one of the largest parades in the area and usually brings tens of thousands of people to the downtown area.

The committee is considering a virtual alternative. You can get updates at rochesterparade.com.

The Syracuse St. Patrick's Day parade, which was also set for March 13, has also been canceled.