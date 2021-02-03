Rochester’s police reform proposal to be revealed on Thursday

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, the Police Accountability Board and others are presenting a draft of police reform ideas on Thursday in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order requiring local governments to have reform plans in place by April.

The Rochester Police Department, United Christian Leadership Ministry, and the Racial and Structural Equity Commission are involved in drafting the reform proposal alongside Warren, the PAB, and City Council members.

“Be assured,” Warren said, “on the April 1 deadline, Rochester will submit a plan that not only has been sufficiently vetted by the community, but one that makes Rochester a safer and more inclusive city.”

Its release comes less than a week after city officers handcuffed and pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old Black girl who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Last week, the PAB shared recommendations, including putting an end to the use of chokeholds, no-knock warrants, and chemical agents.

The board also proposed allocating at least $10 million to fund alternative first responder systems staffed by social workers and mental health providers.

Without a police reform plan, the city could lose state funding.

Members of the public are welcome to share their input on the proposal. The meeting will be held over Zoom at 7 p.m. and streamed online via the city’s YouTube channel.