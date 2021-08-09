Rochester residents keep cool as temperatures reach 90s

As temperatures reached the 90s Monday, the city of Rochester declared a heat emergency.

To help residents stay cool, the city and Avangrid, Rochester Gas & Electric’s parent company, offered indoor and outdoor cooling facilities including spray parks at rec centers.

With hot and humid weather forecasted for most of this week, the city is expecting to extend hours at certain city branch libraries and provide air conditioned spaces at some rec centers. A few fire hydrants will be opened up as well, including one on Vienna Street near Upper Falls Boulevard.

The sight attracted people from all over nearby neighborhoods. Eleven-year-old Kennaerri Jones and his family stopped by. He and his 8-year-old cousin, Keyla Roberts, had a blast.

“I’ve been waiting for the water to come on, and get my hair wet, and jumping around playing with my cousin,” Jones said.

The spray park at the Backus Street R-Center attracted crowds as well. Kids chased each other, playing in the spray park while parents like Tony Lanza looked on.

He said there aren’t many options to keep his 8-year-old daughter, Rosa, cool on days like this one.

“Yeah, water parks and pools, that’s it man. There’s nothing else you really can do, besides AC,” Lanza said.

Rosa Lanza enjoyed her time in the water.

“It was cold the first time, but now it's good,” she said, then giggled.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Monroe and several other local counties until 8 p.m.Wednesday because of the high heat and humidity.

The city of Rochester keeps Cool Sweep dates and locations up to date here.