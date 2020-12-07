Rochester releases COVID-19 preparedness plan

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is launching a COVID-19 preparedness plan.

The plan is available on the city’s website, and it’s designed to help families prepare in the event someone in their household were to become ill with the coronavirus.

In addition to the website, an initial 10,000 printed copies are being made available at the asymptomatic testing sites in the city, at meal distribution sites at city R-Centers and city schools as well as at local businesses.

The city is working with its government and community partners to expand the number of locations where the plan will be available.

The COVID Preparedness Plan asks families to review and answer questions in four key areas including prevention, information about isolation and quarantining, who their support persons are and financial resources.

The goal of the Preparedness Plan is to ensure any infected family members receive proper treatment and do not spread the virus within their home or outside it.