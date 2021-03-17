Rochester Regional Health CEO Eric Bieber to retire in July

Rochester Regional Health’s top official has announced plans to retire later this year. The President & CEO of that hospital system, Dr. Eric Bieber will retire in July.

Bieber joined the organization in 2014 following the merger of Rochester General Hospital and Unity Health System. From 2010 until November 2014, he served in several roles at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bieber released a statement on Wednesday saying that, “It has been a tremendous honor to lead such a dedicated team of talented people over the past seven years,” and he said Rochester Regional has built a robust health network that provides critical services for people living across Western NY and the Finger Lakes.

Rochester Regional is now a $3 billion health system with 20,000 employees.

The health system’s board of directors will conduct a national search to identify Bieber’s successor.