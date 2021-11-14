Rochester Police seek city man in connection with shooting death of his son

Rochester Police are searching for a man considered to be a suspect in the shooting death of his son and the injuring of another man on Saturday.

Police say that 64-year-old Steven Owens is a suspect in the death of his son, 34-year-old Malcolm Owens, and the shooting of another man, who has not yet been identified, but whose injuries are non-life threatening.

Captain Frank Umbrino said that Malcolm Owens is originally from Rochester, but recently lived in Virginia. He went with another man to visit Steven Owens on Saturday at a home on Pioneer Street.

Umbrino released a photo of Steven Owens in the hope that tips from the public will help find him, and he said that the U.S. Marshal’s Service is also involved in the search.

Umbrino said police don’t always release photos of suspects, but it’s important in this case.

“Each case is unique, and this case has unique factors where Steven knows that we’re looking for him, that we need to speak to him,” said Umbrino. “There’s a lot of people that already know that we’re looking for him. So the cat is out of the bag, if you will. So in instances like this, we will go public, like the Marshal said, and we will seek the public’s help.”

U.S. Marshal for the Western District of NY, Charles Salina, echoed those sentiments at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

“The family members, we’ve been with them, the captain and I since this incident, are very devastated. And this is what we need. You’re going to be seeing more of this in the future when we have suspects identified, we’re going to be giving it to you guys in the media and to the public, because this is what we need from the public, we need your help,” said Salina.

Authorities said that Steven Owens has an extensive violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Steven Owens whereabouts should call 311, 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

The Pioneer Street homicide was one of four murders in the city that happened since late Friday night.

The total number of murders so far this year is now up to 75.