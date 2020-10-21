WXXI AM News

Rochester police reform survey raises concerns over bias

By 1 hour ago

 


The City of Rochester unveiled a survey on police reform Monday, but some residents argue that the way that questions are worded is problematic.

Sept. 16, 2020. Rev. Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church negotiates an agreement with RPD officers permitting protesters to remain outside City Hall amid demonstrations over the death of Daniel Prude.
Credit Max Schulte | WXXI News

  

City councilmember Mary Lupien said around 20 people have reached out to her with concerns over the wording of the survey within the first 24 hours of it’s release. 

“How you ask the question is just as important as who you’re reaching out to,” said Lupien. “So it’s important that if we’re really trying to get the poll of the community in where they’re at that we’re not trying to lead them in any direction.”

Lupien said the questions are biased towards approving police substations, only including positive aspects of what is proposed rather than the full picture. She also says the questions are worded to help further Mayor Lovely Warren’s political agenda. 

“Are we hoping for a certain outcome? Or do we truly want to poll the community for how they’re feeling right now about community and police relations and our path forward?” she said. “I think we can make a request to rethink the questioning, the line of questioning, but in terms of any definitive action I’m not sure what City Council can do.”

Justin Roj, the city’s communications director, said that the survey is part of Rochester Police Department’s interim police chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan’s 90-day plan to connect with Rochester residents. 

He said it’s an initial attempt to engage the community on policing matters.

“Let’s see how this goes, and certainly [we] are open to improving and refining that process in the future,” he said.

Tags: 
Mayor Lovely Warren
police reform
RPD
rochester police department
Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan

Related Content

Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan takes over as interim chief of the RPD

By Oct 14, 2020
City of Rochester/Facebook

The new interim chief of the Rochester Police Department was sworn in at City Hall on Wednesday.

Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan becomes the first woman to lead the department; she was named chief by Mayor Lovely Warren last month.

Herriott-Sullivan comes in at a challenging time for that department with racial justice rallies this year for George Floyd and Daniel Prude and ongoing protests as recently as Tuesday night.

Police union leader questions new RPD chief's independence from City Hall

By Gino Fanelli Sep 28, 2020
Max Schulte/WXXI News

The president of the union representing Rochester police officers on Monday offered tepid praise for the selection of Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan as the city's new interim police chief.


Activists decry city’s plan to hire law firm for review of RPD

By Gino Fanelli Oct 12, 2020
Gino Fanelli/CITY

Activists have called for the city to scrap its plan to hire a law firm to review Rochester Police Department policies, procedures, and training.

City Council will vote on Tuesday whether to hire the firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr — WilmerHale for short — to perform an in-depth analysis of RPD policies, procedures, and practices related to use of force, de-escalation, body-worn cameras, and how officers respond to mental health-related calls for assistance. The Washington-based firm would be paid $250,000 for the work, with the money coming from federal forfeiture funds.