Rochester Police arrest city man sought in connection with shooting death of his son

Rochester Police have arrested a man sought in connection with the shooting death of his son.

Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force were able to locate 64-year-old Steven Owens inside a residence in souhwest Rochester.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Malcolm Owens and assault - 2nd degree for the shooting and wounding of a second man who has not been identified yet.

Police say that additional charges will be presented to a grand jury.

Capt. Frank Umbrino said that Malcolm Owens is originally from Rochester but recently lived in Virginia. Umbrino said Malcolm Owens went with another man to visit Steven Owens on Saturday at a home on Pioneer Street.

Both men were shot. Malcolm Owens died at the scene. The other man suffered non-life threatening wounds.

Umbrino released a photo of Steven Owens in the hope that tips from the public would help find him, and he said the U.S. Marshals Service was also involved in the search. Police said that although tips did start to come in after information about Owens was released, he was located as a result of information previously obtained by the Marshals Service.

Authorities had said earlier on Sunday that Steven Owens has an extensive violent criminal history and wasconsidered armed and dangerous.

The Pioneer Street homicide was one of four slayings in the city that happened since late Friday.

The total number of murders so far this year is now up to 75.