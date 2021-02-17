In Rochester, local mushers take on snowy winters with dogs and kicksleds

If you're in Cobbs Hill on a snowy day, you might just see an unfamiliar sight. Two dogs pulling Pippa Kohn through the streets, or through the park, on her kicksled.



Kohn and her husband Ben Thompson live in Rochester, with their three dogs. Two huskies, Koda and Fritz, and a dutch shepherd named Ivan. And as often as they can, they all get suited up to go dogsledding.



“It’s been a real talking piece,” said Kohn. “Last time we were out someone told us, ‘Wow! That seems like a really cool way to exercise your dog!’”



Kohn has been fascinated with the idea of dog sledding since she learned about the iditarod in the fourth grade. She grew up in Western New York, and always loved the snow, and dogs.



“When I was nine I actually asked my parents for a sled dog team, which I didn’t get.” she said. “But the desire to try dog sledding and wanting a husky kept with me.”



It wasn’t until five years ago, while she was living in Washington State, that she and her husband adopted their first husky, Kosta. She said he was not well trained, had been kept in a garage, but they learned together and he became a great companion.



He was also blind. As was their second husky, Koda.



“In some ways it was actually a nice easing into the sport because we weren't going as fast,” said Kohn. “And it really meant we had to work on our commands because I was their seeing eye person.”



Kohn and her dogs got into dog sledding, but also endurance running and even bike joring -- where you attach a dog to the front of a special bike so they can pull you.



Since then, Kohn and her husband have moved back to New York. And when Kosta passed away, they adopted Fritz and Ivan. And Kohn says they’re pretty fast.



“The pups have actually gotten up to 20 miles per hour,” she said. “Sometimes it's a little hairy. But I love it. And I love just seeing how happy they are after a run. You can tell this is their thing and they love doing it so that makes me happy.”



She even convinced her husband, Thompson to get in on the fun.



“It’s kinda nuts,” he said. “They really move pretty fast and it's exciting. It's just a lot of fun and you have this feeling that you're doing something that very few people get to do or will ever try in their lives.”



Kohn and Thompson say they also like to introduce other people to the sport, as a way to get outside, enjoy the winter weather and create a special bond with your dogs.



And although the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented a lot of in-person meetups with fellow mushers, they say Rochester is the perfect place to get out and explore the sport.



“You get a special bond with your dog and you wanna get them doing something that makes them really happy and that makes you happy,” Thompson said. “And when you live in a city that has as much snow as this, it’s a unique opportunity.”



