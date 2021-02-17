Rochester to have 1 of 4 new COVID-19 mass vaccination sites

Governor Andrew Cuomo says that the federal government will establish four additional mass vaccination sites to increase the amount of COVID-19 vaccine available to New Yorkers. And one of those sites will be in Rochester, at the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot at Avenue E.

Others will be in Buffalo, Albany and Yonkers.

Cuomo says the Federal Emergency Management Agency will sites that will vaccinate approximately 1,000 New Yorkers each day beginning the first week of March, and appointments will be initially reserved for members of the community in which the sites are located.

The sites are focused on improving vaccine access in socially vulnerable communities. They will target communities and populations historically underserved by the traditional health care system that were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

"From day one New York has prioritized equitable vaccination access with aggressive efforts targeted at reaching communities that were hit the hardest by COVID," Cuomo said. "We're putting four new vaccination sites in socially vulnerable communities outside of New York City where we've seen higher positivity rates and lower vaccination rates.”

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren called the announcement “good news and welcome progress.”

She said that, “The data shows that people of color are dying disproportionally from this virus and thus we must make getting them the vaccine a priority.”

The mayor said that this week in Rochester only 200 doses of COVID vaccine are being dedicated to a single vaccination “pop-up” dedicated to serving the Black and brown population. Warren added that, “Simply put, not enough vaccine is being dedicated to this effort. I hope today’s news will change that.”

On Wednesday, Cuomo did announce 13 community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. They include the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center at 485 N. Clinton Avenue. It will be open Saturday, February 20, from 9am to 5pm.

Appointments at the pop-up sites are scheduled directly with the host site or partner provider who work with community organizations and community leaders to identify New Yorkers from that specific community who are eligible to obtain a vaccination