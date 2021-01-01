Rochester to extend COVID-19 testing sites through January

City of Rochester COVID-19 testing sites will be open through the month of January. That announcement came Friday from Mayor Lovely Warren, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester City School Supt. Lesli Myers-Small.

Pre-registration for next week’s testing dates opened on Friday. Appointments will open weekly, at noon on Fridays, for the following week.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Walk-ins will be accepted as capacity allows. Those arriving without an appointment cannot be guaranteed a test.

To register, visit: www.monroecounty.gov/healthcalls/register or call 311.

Residents must have ID and a Monroe County address to get tested.



Those testing positive will receive a call within one hour of getting tested. Those testing negative will get an email within three days.



Tests are free and open to any member of the public not experiencing symptoms. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their health care provider.



Times, dates and locations of COVID-19 testing:

• Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays Jan. 4, 11 and 25. There will be no testing on Monday, Jan. 18, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

• Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

• Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

• East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

