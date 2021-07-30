Rochester Community Health Fair back with focus on mental health

The Community Health Fair is back on Saturday for its 10th year to provide underserved communities with the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care information and screenings.

The Black Physicians Network and the Rochester Black Nurses Association partnered with the Rochester Jamaican Organization and the Rochester West Indian Festival Organization to host over 20 community organizations that will be providing the health resources. Organizers said this year's event has a focus on mental health.

Foodlink also will be distributing food.

Joel Frater, president of the Rochester Jamaican Organization, said the fair is a way to highlight available services.

“We have a wealth of resources in our community,” said Frater. “If folks are having trouble accessing or understanding the value of the resources, there are all kinds of cultural organizations in Rochester that are willing and able to help bridge the gap.”

The fair takes place on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 500 Genesee St. Anthony L. Jordan Health Center will give the COVID-19 vaccine on-site, and the Black Healers Network will have a presentation on mental health.

“To be able to bring the services directly to a neighborhood where we know there's a need, where there’s a population concentration that can benefit, that is very important to us,” Frater said.

He said the number of fair vendors more than doubled from last year’s event, which he believes is a testimony to how enthusiastic organizations are about having a healthier community.

“We cannot relent. We have to continue to be vigilant about educating our community on matters of health, wellness and well-being,” Frater said.