Rochester Board of Education considers cutting their own salaries

The Rochester Board of Education may be getting a pay cut at a time when most school districts and municipalities are preparing for significantly less state aid due to New York State’s budget crisis.

Over the summer, Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said all departments should plan to reduce their budgets by 20% in case the worst happens. That means cutting more than $286,926 from the Board of Education’s $1,434,630 budget. The entire district budget is $927,587,824.

Board Commissioner Amy Maloy suggested publicly Thursday what she has said to board members privately in recent months -- the cuts should start with board members’ salaries.

“I think we should be looking at our own salaries as commissioners,” said Maloy. “Although that won’t add up to much, I think the gesture would be important.”

According SeeThroughNY.org, a website run by the independent think tank The Empire Center , most Rochester Board of Education commissioners make about $26,000 a year; board president Van White, makes just under $34,000.

There was some support for cutting pay Thursday night but other members wanted more time to think about it. White was leaning toward supporting Maloy’s proposal but agreed that voting on the measure should wait.

“I think people are entitled to have, in any deliberative body, the opportunity to review it, and see what the numbers are and maybe vote on it next week,” said White.

White also outlined a number of other cuts to the Board of Education’s budget line including replacing internal claims adjusters with outside auditors..



But Commissioner Beatriz Lebron said White’s cuts were misleading, reflecting cuts from previous cycles. She said those claims adjusters were already replaced.

“I wanted to again reiterate that presenting a budget with cuts that have been already made, at the end of the last budget cycle is not a true reflection of cuts for a budget that is going to start July 1, 2021,” said Lebron. “If we are serious about making cuts, and as board members, are being conscious about keeping those cuts as minimal as possible in schools then we should be serious about real cuts in our budget.”

White disagreed, saying these cuts are real.

“It has been confirmed by staff, including our prior clerk, that this money was set aside for the 2020-21 budget,” said White. “Our decision would be to reduce that amount for the year that we’re presently in.”

The board agreed to White’s proposal and tabled a decision on their own pay cuts until Tuesday.