Rochester Auto Show to take one-year hiatus due to pandemic

One of the longest running and largest annual events held at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center will not be happening next year due to the coronavirus.

It’s the annual Rochester International Auto Show, which originally was scheduled to happen the end of February. But the convention center has been closed for events like that, and even though the show was a couple of months away, Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Auto Dealers Association, said they really had no choice but to cancel the show.

“The notion of having tens of thousands of people rolling through there over a four-day period of time, under the circumstances here today; even though the show wasn’t scheduled until the end of February we obviously were forced to make a decision now because of the need for the advanced planning.” McAreavy said the Rochester Auto Show will be held in March 2022.

The Rochester Auto Show dates back to 1908. The show has taken place in the Rochester Riverside Convention Center every year since it opened in 1985. And McAreavy said that the only time it previously took a hiatus was during World War II.

Syracuse recently postponed its auto show from February to September of next year.