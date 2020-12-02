ROC the Day tops $1 million in donations for area nonprofits

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, officials with the United Way of Greater Rochester say the annual ROC the Day effort held on Tuesday collected just over $1 million to benefit local nonprofits. The $1,054,043 donated was $287,764 more than last year.

More than 10,000 individual donations were made on ROC the Day, which is also #GivingTuesday, a global effort to give back during the holiday season. Organizers say that over the past ten years the nine-county region has raised more than $8 million during ROC the Day.

“Our community has been challenged like never before and continues to demonstrate a level of generosity that is awe inspiring,” said Jaime Saunders, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester. “We know times are difficult for so many, and our region responds with true heart. What we have seen in the last 24 hours is Rochester at its best, taking care of each other and providing a much needed burst of hope and light during such a time of uncertainty.”

More than 500 nonprofits, from human services organizations to religious and arts and cultural groups, including WXXI, were registered this year for ROC the Day.