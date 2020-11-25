RMSC to cut back hours due to COVID-19 impact on visits

Rochester Museum & Science Center and the Strasenburgh Planetarium are temporarily reducing hours beginning Monday, November 30.

RMSC will be open to the public on Fridays (9:30 to 5:00 pm), Saturdays (9:30 am to 5:00 pm) and Sundays, (11am to 5pm).

The organization says that the reduction in hours is due to a number of months with lower than expected visitation due to COVID-19.

The Strasenburgh Planetarium will be adding additional shows with a reduced capacity (RMSC.org/shows)

The RMSC Curiosity Club will remain open and there is no change to the Cummings Nature Center and its programs. The reduction in hours will affect all Monday – Thursday programs and events at the Museum and Planetarium.