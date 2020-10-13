Rising COVID-19 numbers bring words of caution

Local health experts are advising continued vigilance as some COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.

The Public Health Director in Ontario County says that county has seen an increase lately in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Mary Beer says that since October 1 there have been more cases reported in hsopitals, colleges, assisted living centers and among the general public. She says hospitalizations have also increased slightly, but there have been no new deaths reported.

Since October 1, Ontario County has seen 43 more positive cases of the coronavirus.

In Monroe County, the health department on Tuesday reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two new deaths. The number of deaths to date is up to 302. The number of new cases of the virus in Monroe County spiked late last week, but the numbers, for now, seem to have subsided to levels similar to what has been reported in recent weeks.

Health officials, like Mary Beer in Ontario County, say that now is not the time to let anyone’s guard down, and to continue practicing the steps that include wearing a face covering, staying out of crowds and washing hands frequently.

She also says enforcement has been stepped up to try and avoid any future clusters of COVID cases.