Richard Brush, connected to longtime East Rochester company Sentry Safe has died

A Rochesterian with deep roots in the area’s business, philanthropic and cultural activities has died.

Richard Brush, who had ties to one of the region's oldest companies, Sentry Safe, died Thursday at the age of 91. He was a former chairman and president of the company.

The East Rochester company had roots that date back to 1930, and it was Richard Brush’s father, John Brush Sr., who became sole owner of the company in 1943.

In the early 1950s, his sons, Richard and John Jr. joined the business, which then became the John D. Brush & Co. Inc. Their brother Robert joined the company later on.

The third generation included John Brush’s grandsons, Doug and Jim Brush.

The company later became Sentry Safe, employing hundreds of people. It was sold to Master Lock in 2014.

In 2016, Sentry closed its doors in the Rochester area as part of a move announced the previous year, when its corporate parent, Master Lock, said it would be moving the Sentry operations to plants in Mexico and Wisconsin.

Richard Brush was very supportive of the arts, including The Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester. Also, the Richard F. Brush Art Gallery at St. Lawrence University was named after him. Brush was a 1952 graduate of St. Lawrence. He was also a Navy veteran.

Richard Brush is one of the original members of WXXI, supporting the station since 1966. In 1991 he was honored as WXXI’s Associate of the Year, and was an Honorary Trustee of WXXI.