Reports: Genesee County one of the sites Samsung is considering for a new chip plant

Samsung Electronics reportedly is considering an investment of as much as $17 billion to build a chip-making factory in Arizona, Texas, or New York, and that site in New York is said to be in Genesee County.

That’s according to sources quoted by the Wall Street Journal who refer to a “large industrial campus” in Genesee County.

While the WSJ story was not specific, that would seem to indicate the potential site might be the 1,250 Western NY Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (WNY STAMP) location in the Town of Alabama, which Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) has been marketing for some years now.

The WSJ article says that the proposed Samsung plant would employ up to 1,900 people and aims to be operational by October of 2022. The Journal says that an important factor as to whether Samsung moves ahead with the expansion will be the availability of U.S. federal government incentives to offset those offered by foreign countries as well as cheaper costs in other parts of the world.

Bloomberg and The Hill also have reported on the potential Samsung expansion in recent days.

There was no immediate comment from either Samsung or GCEDC when contacted Sunday by WXXI News.