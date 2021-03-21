Rep. Tom Reed apologizes after allegations of misconduct; says he won't run for any office in 2022

Congressman Tom Reed has responded to allegations made by a former lobbyist in a Washington Post story that came out last Friday.

And in a statement released early Sunday evening, Reed, a Southern Tier Republican from Corning who has been in Congress since 2010, announced that he will not run for any elected office in 2022.

Reed did note that when he was first elected, he pledged to voters to serve only six terms (12 years) and so he will retire from public service as of January 2, 2023.

Reed previously said he was considering a run for governor in 2022. He has been a regular critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Washington Post last week said that Nicolette Davis, who previously was a lobbyist for an insurance company, was at a bar in 2017 with the six-term congressman following a fishing trip when she said he began rubbing her shoulders before unhooking her bra.

According to the Post story, Reed was drunk at the time and was later escorted from the bar.

“This account of my actions is not accurate,” said a statement from Reed sent to WXXI News and other media on Friday.

In his statement on Sunday, Reed apologized to Davis, saying that:

“Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility. I further apologize to my wife and kids, my family, the people of the 23rd District, my colleagues, and those who have supported me for the harm this caused them.

“Second, I want to share that this occurred at a time in my life in which I was struggling. Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery. With the support of my wife, kids and loved ones, professional help, and trust in a higher power, I continue that journey day-by-day. This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done. Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.”

“Third, I plan to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions. In addition to apologizing to those I have impacted, including Ms. Davis, I will be seeking to help those wrestling with addiction in any way I can. To others who may be struggling the way I have, please know that by seeking help your life will be forever changed in an extremely positive way. Though the journey is hard please know the rewards are amazing and you are worth it.”

“As I go forward, I will strive to be a better human being, continue to fight for what I believe in, and to make people’s lives better in any way I can. I hope this formal apology is just the start.”