Remembering Johnny Antonelli, baseball hero and businessman from Rochester

A Rochester sports legend has died. Johnny Antonelli, a star at Jefferson High School who went from graduation to the major leagues in 1948 died on Friday in Rochester. He was 89.

Local sportswriter Scott Pitoniak co-wrote a memoir with Antonelli about the baseball player’s life several years ago.

Pitoniak notes that Antonelli won many accolades for his pitching, especially when he played for the Giants.

“He was a World Series hero in 1954, a team with Willie Mays when they swept the Cleveland Indians, 4 straight, in ’54,” Pitoniak said.

Antonelli later moved back to Rochester, and had a successful chain of tire stores across the state. More than just baseball and business, Pitoniak says Antonelli should be remembered for being a special person to those around him.

“John was a tremendous ambassador for Rochester, the city of Rochester, where he was born, came back and lived here and was just one of the most generous , kindhearted people I’ve ever met in 47 years of covering sports,” Pitoniak remembered.

Pitoniak says that Antonelli often enjoyed meeting fans when they came up to him at games Antonelli would attend at Frontier Field.

“Whenever we would go to a ballgame at Frontier Field and people would come up to him and he would immediately take off his 1954 World Series ring and ask if they wanted to try it on, and that was just kind of who John was; always would sign autographs, never charged for an autograph,” Pitoniak said.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.