Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The latest numbers on COVID-19 show 491 new cases in Monroe County as of Monday. There were no new deaths. The total of deaths to date is 507.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases in 519 per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 8.4%.

945 people are now hospitalized in the Finger Lakes, the highest number so far. 147 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%. The percent of ICU beds available is 30%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: