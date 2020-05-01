Red Wings GM: Reports of no minor league baseball season aren’t true

Any reports stating definitively that there will be no minor league baseball this year aren’t true, according to Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason.

“Minor league baseball sent out a press release saying that is not the case,” he said.

He said everyone in baseball is in a wait-and-see mode.

The major leagues are trying to figure out a way to start their season, likely without any fans, and because of all the revenue from television, radio and the internet, they can do that.

But Mason said that’s not the case in minor league cities like Rochester.

“We don’t get any of those revenues, and largely all of our revenues are driven by ticket sales, merchandise, food and beverage sales and advertising,” he said. “For us, we won’t find out about our season until the major leagues finalize what their plans are, and then they’ll see what they want to do with the minor league season.”

Mason said the Red Wings also can’t do anything unless state, county, city and health officials say it’s safe to do so.

He said the Red Wings want to play a part in the healing process for the community, and help people feel like things are starting to get back to normal.

Mason says baseball helped a country rejuvenate after 9/11 and it could have a similar impact again.