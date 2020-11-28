Record number of new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: 515

There was a new record in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases for Monroe County in the numbers reported on Saturday. The Department of Public Health reports 515 new confirmed cases.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 354 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.88%

There were no new deaths. The number of deaths to date is 317.

The data released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday shows that the 7-day rolling average for the COVID-19 infection rate within the yellow and orange zones in Monroe County has risen from the previous day’s numbers.

The positivity rate within the orange zone in Monroe County was at 5.79% and the rate within the yellow zone was at 4.90%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region stands at 4.48%.

There were 42 additional deaths statewide in the numbers released Saturday, and the number of patients hospitalized across New York grew by 184.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest positive COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: