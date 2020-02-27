RCSD votes to revamp Universal Pre-K program

The Rochester Board of Education has voted in favor of Superintendent Terry Dade’s proposal to revamp the City School District’s universal pre-k program.

After a spirited debate Thursday night, commissioners Ricardo Adams, Willa Powell, Natalie Sheppard, Amy Maloy and Board President Van White voted for the proposal. Beatriz LeBron and Cynthia Elliott voted against it.

Dade’s plan moves elementary students out of schools 44 and 57 and replaces them with pre-kindergarten students currently in programs at community based organizations like daycares and nonprofits. Those community based organizations will continue to fill 40 percent of the seats in the program.

Opponents of the plan are concerned about the program’s cost, offering fewer choices for parents, wraparound care, and whether the district would be able to rehab the facilities in time for the start of the next school year.