RCSD-University of Rochester partnership with East HS is extended

The Rochester School Board has voted to extend the partnership with the University of Rochester for operating East High School. That’s been going on for five years and it will continue now for another five years.

Superintendent of East High School, Shaun Nelms, is pleased that the graduation rate at East has risen from 33% to about 70%, but he says they will continue to work to improve that performance.

Nelms says he looks forward to what the next several years will bring not only for East, but for other schools in the district.

“We have worked extremely hard over the last 5 years to create a school system that is responsive to our students and our staff and our parents. I think we are halfway there and I believe that another five years will allow us to improve upon our initial success, but also be able to share that success with other schools throughout Rochester and throughout Monroe County,” Nelms says.

Nelms is proud of the curriculum that has been developed at East High School.

“It’s an incredible curriculum, it’s culture responsive; we include the histories and cultures of our students throughout our curriculum, grades 6 through 12 and I hope that the University of Rochester doesn’t go away, that we just shift our presence at East into other schools,” Nelms says.

University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf released this statement about the continuation of the partnership:

"Today, the Rochester City School Board voted to extend the district’s partnership with the University of Rochester at East High School for an additional five years, building on the growing success of our relationship that began 2015. This Educational Partnership Organization (EPO) model continues to show our collaboration is working and it has helped the school forge a new culture and commitment to revival. Various partnerships with the University are contributing to this great academic progress, including the provision of needed mental, social-emotional, and physical health services to scholars, parents, and families.

The University looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the New York State Education Department, Rochester City School District, Board of Education, local community partners and most importantly the East High community to achieve the school's next levels of sustained success and to create and share effective practices beyond East."