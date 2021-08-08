RCSD releases details about COVID-19 protocols for the new school year

The Rochester City School District is among many area districts grappling with how they are going to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 when school begins in September.

The recent announcement by New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker that school districts around the state should develop their own plans to open as safely as possible this fall took many school superintendents by surprise.

They had been expecting more specific guidance from the state but health officials recommended following guidance from the CDC and local health departments.

RCSD, the area's largest school district, sent a letter to students and families late last week informing them that when school resumes on Sept. 8, the RCSD will have in-person instruction five days-a-week.

Only students who have been approved for a medical exemption will receive remote instruction. The city schools will require masks for all students and staff, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, while indoors. Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small encourages families to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not already.

Myers-Small said that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are readily available for those ages 12 and up through Monroe County vaccination sites. Visit www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19 or call 585-753-5555 to schedule an appointment.

Myers-Small said that families should screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to school each day, noting that student temperature checks will no longer take place at school.

There will be a family forum via Zoom on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10-11:30 a.m. where RCSD will provide more details on the start of the school year.

The link to register is: https://www.monroecounty.gov/health-COVID-19