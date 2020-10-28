RCSD: Non-Regents diplomas balloon as grad rate ticks up

Sometimes a 68 percent graduation rate isn’t 68 percent, that was the gist of a presentation to the Rochester Board of Education Tuesday.

Board of Education President Van White announced that the district reached 68% early this month, that’s up 15% over the last three years.

After further analysis, new Deputy Superintendent Genelle Morris said the number of local, or non-Regents diplomas granted to students, ballooned in that period. Just about all of those diplomas went to minorities.

“90% of the local diplomas granted were granted to Black or hispanic students,” said Morris.

Morris said these diplomas went mostly to low-income students while the percentage of students receiving Regents diplomas stayed flat. She also said the district relies on the diplomas more than other comparable districts statewide.

Board President White said the district was following orders.

“We’re doing exactly what we were told to do by the Distinguished Educator, and the Board of Regents in 2016,” said White.

He described the request as a lever that the state education department pulled in changing requirements.

“And I hope the chancellor is listening,” continued White. “Because I’ve said it to her, please if we follow your directions, and your Distinguished Educator and your 2016 directive, please don’t just leave us out here hanging, don’t let people think that we’re just giving away as one newspaper said ‘watered down diplomas.’”

White is referring to a March article from CITY.

White said the district was instructed multiple times to give more students, in particular students of color, a path to graduation whether they passed Regents exams or not.

Morris, White and Board Vice President Cynthia Elliott said they didn’t graduate with Regents diplomas but acknowledge the need to raise the standard.

“I graduated utilizing an alternate pathway, and I too never took a Regents exam,” said Morris. “I am fully in support of alternate pathways; what I am also in support of is our students regardless of their background, their color, their ethnicity, the income of their household, are all given the access to a rigorous diploma that will serve them as they proceed in life.”

Morris presented the information as part of a presentation of the district’s strategic plan. The board unanimously approved that plan Tuesday night. Board members remarked about the clarity and speed it took to create the document. which is a key component of State Monitor Shelley Jallow’s academic plan. Academic and fiscal plans for the district are due from Jallow this coming weekend.

Among the key points was the need to foster more accountability across the district, and its vendors.

Jallow also recommends that the entire district follows the same structure. She noted that there are 9 different configurations of city schools. For example some buildings include kindergarteners and 8th graders, while other buildings include 6th graders and high school seniors. Jallow said the district should re-establish middle schools.

“The needs of a middle school child are very, very, very different from the needs of an elementary child and the needs of a high school student,” said Jallow.

She also recommended that all Kindergarten through 8th grade schools become community schools. Community schools have longer hours and extra resources like medical clinics students living in that neighborhood.

Jallow said that this type of school model improves student performance.

“It just impacts academics and your fiscal stress,” said Jallow. “But I think it’ll improve student engagement and family engagement if people are closer to the schools.”

Commissioner WIlla Powell has concerns with the idea, mentioning that it could take school choices away from parents and may be illegal. Jallow said she’ll research it further and is pushing for a committee to consider the district’s options.